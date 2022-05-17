Oshoala: Barcelona striker credits teammates for Primera Iberdrola Golden Boot feat

Asisat Oshoala has credited her Barcelona teammates for winning the highest goalscorer prize in the Spanish elite division in the 2021-22 campaign.

Although the Nigeria international missed several games due to injury worries, yet, she shared the award with Brazil’s Geyse Ferreira having scored 20 goals in 19 outings.

Oshoala’s honour was confirmed on Sunday as the Blaugranes finished the season with a slim 2-1 triumph over Atletico Madrid at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

In the process, the 27-year-old became the first African woman to claim Primera Iberdrola’s golden boot. And she has lauded her colleagues for that milestone.

"It's obviously been a team effort to get here, and l can only thank my teammates and everyone at the club for this achievement," the reigning African Women Player of the Year told BBC Sport Africa.

"We've been working hard all season and cannot stop now because we have another big one ahead of us."

Jonatan Giraldez’s women would be aiming to win the Women’s Champions League final when they square up against French side Olympique Lyon on Saturday in Turin.

Buoyed by her side’s league win, the former Arsenal and Liverpool player is eyeing victory that will see them defend the European championship as well as complete a treble.

"The focus of everyone has shifted from a league title celebration to preparing for a massive game in Turin," she continued.

After that, she will join the rest of the Nigerian women's squad as they prepare for this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.

Coach Randy Waldrum announced his provisional 32-woman squad for the competition with Oshoala as well as Rasheedat Ajibade, captain Onome Ebi, and Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie making the cut.

Article continues below

The squad will embark on two weeks of intensive training where the final squad for the North African country would be selected.

The West Africans are making their 14th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut in 1991 – where they emerged as African champions.

For Morocco 2022, Nigeria have been paired in Group C alongside Banyana Banyana, Burundi and Botswana. The Super Falcons will commence their campaign against South Africa on July 4 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.