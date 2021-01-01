Oshoala's Barcelona retain Spanish Primera Iberdrola title

The Nigerian became a two-time winner of the top flight as her side clinched the sixth league diadem in their history

Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona won the Spanish Primera Iberdrola title on Sunday following a 1-0 victory over Tenerife.

Going into Sunday's tie, the Catalans had enjoyed a 100 per cent winning record in 25 matches, and were 14 points ahead of the closest challenger Levante, who were facing Espanyol on the same day.

With the Granotes held to a 1-1 draw at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque, Barcelona's triumph over Tenerife saw them successfully retain the Spanish title with 10 games to spare this season.

Before her injury, the Nigeria international played a vital role in her side's incredible campaign both on the domestic scene and Champions League, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Without Oshoala, Lluis Cortes' ladies continued their winning form at Estadio La Palmera as Bruna Vilamala's lone effort in the first half was enough for the visitors to clinch their 26th win of the term.

The result means Barcelona hold a 16-point lead over second-placed Levante with three games in hand, having garnered 78 points from 26 games and scored 128 goals while only conceding five.

Besides retaining the title, they also remain unbeaten in the league since February 2019, and this is their sixth league diadem of all time.

For Oshoala, it will be the second time that she has won the league title with Barcelona, having previously starred in their 2019-20 triumph, where she scored 20 goals in 19 games.

Despite being sidelined, Oshoala is still fourth on the league's top scorer chart with 15 goals, just one and six behind Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso, and 11 drift of leader, Levante's Esther Gonzalez.

Oshoala's success could extend beyond the Iberdrola as Barcelona are into the Cup semi-final and also into the Champions League final, in which they will face Chelsea in Gothenburg on May 16.