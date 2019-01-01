Oshoala and Ordega stand a good chance against Kgatlana - Thomas Dennerby

The Nigerian duo are up against the South African who was crowned 2018 Awcon best

Nigeria women coach Thomas Dennerby says Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega stand a good chance to win the Africa Women Player of the Year 2018 award at the expense of Thembi Kgatlana.

The trio made the final three shortlists for the crown, with Oshoala eyeing her third in a row alongside compatriot Ordega after helping Nigeria to a record ninth truimph in Ghana last December.

However, the duo must dust off the challenge from Houston Dash's Kgatlana, who scooped the tournament's top scorer and Most Valuable Player awards with Banyana Banyana for the accolade.

And the gaffer, who led the team to continental success believes the race for the award is open for the trio, especially the Nigerian forwards with their 2018 achievements.

"Of course, I’m very happy for them [Oshoala and Ordega] on making the final three," Dennerby told Goal.

"It shows that they done well and we just have to keep on working hard. Nothing comes off itself. If we had made three final three, I will be happier, especially when we have players for Fifa awards.

"It is hard to say who will win but I think that they have a good chance if you look at the whole year 2018.

"Maybe, sometimes the jury remembers the last tournament's best but when we are picking the best of the year, then must be talking about a whole one year, adding what happens in the leagues."

Oshoala led her Chinese Women Super League side Dalian Quanjian to a double, while Ordega scored three goals for Washington Spirit and was named in the NWSL team of the month for April.