Oshoala and Banda nominated for Primera Iberdrola Player of the Week prize

The Nigerian or the Zambian could be rewarded for their fine performances for their respective clubs

Logrono's Barbara Banda and 's Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the Spanish Primera Iberdrola Player of the Week prize.

The Zambia and internationals were named alongside Carol Férez, whose strike inspired 's 2-0 win over on Sunday.​

⚽ Barbra Banda

💥 @AsisatOshoala

🔥 Carol Férez



¿Quién fue la mejor jugadora de la jornada 3 de la #PrimeraIberdrola? — LaLiga (@LaLiga) September 23, 2019

Zambia's Banda scored her first hat-trick in the Spanish top-flight and broke her season duck for Logrono on her third appearance in a 5-1 win over newly-promoted side CD Tacon.

The 19-year-old, who was first nominated in January, delivered a fine scoring display to ensure Logrono remained unbeaten this term.

On the other hand, Oshoala ended her three-match drought in style as she struck twice in Barcelona's 6-1 thrashing of champions .

The 24-year-old is earning her second nomination since joining the Catalans in January - her first came after her brace helped Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in March.

Both Africans are enjoying an impressive start to the season as their respective teams - Logrono and Barcelona are tied on seven points and undefeated this season after three games.

The winner of the Primera Iberdrola League Player of the Week award will be decided by fan votes.