Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Barcelona travel to Pamplona on Saturday to face Osasuna in La Liga.
The Catalans were convincing winners at Camp Nou six days ago as they dismantled Real Betis 5-2, despite falling behind in that tie, and will seek to assert their authority over the Spanish top flight with a similarly emphatic win.
Osasuna, back in La Liga after a one-year absence, have taken four points from their first two games and have yet to concede a goal, so will hope to put up stern opposition.
|Game
|Osasuna vs Barcelona
|Date
|Saturday, August 31
|Time
|4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match is not available to view on TV or via a live stream.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Osasuna squad
|Goalkeepers
|Martinez, Herrera
|Defenders
|Vidal, Roncaglia, Aridane, David Garcia, Estupinan
|Midfielders
|Merida, Brasanac, Torres, Ruben Garcia, Ibanez, Sanjurjo, Moncayola, Villar
|Forwards
|Avila, Cardona
Osasuna are without starting centre-back Unai Garcia, who is a long-term absentee. Meanwhile, midfielders Kike Barja and Inigo Perez, who would likely have started on the bench, are sidelined.
Possible Osasuna starting XI: Martinez; Vidal, Aridane, Zubiria, Estupinan; Merida, Brasanac; Torres, Garcia, Ibanez; Avila
|Position
|Barcelona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders
|Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Umtiti, Alba, Wague
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal
|Forwards
|Griezmann, Perez, Fati
Lionel Messi, of course, is missing for Barcelona, who are also deprived of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, significantly hampering their offensive efforts.
Summer signing Junior Firpo is missing due to a knee injury along with substitute goalkeeper Neto.
Carles Alena is left out for technical reasons.
Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Rafinha, Griezmann, Perez.
Betting & Match Odds
Barcelona are 4/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Osasuna are 13/2 to get an upset victory, while a draw is on offer at 7/2.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Barcelona’s defence of their Primera Division crown continues against Osasuna on Saturday, though for the time being the football feels like a sideshow to their ongoing pursuit of Neymar.
Only a couple of days left remain for the Catalans to lure the Brazil star back from Paris Saint-Germain, but for head coach Ernesto Valverde, he cannot wait for that distraction to be over.
“We’re very much looking forward to the end of the transfer window and resting,” he said. “It’s getting tiresome. I’ve got nothing to say on the subject of Neymar – we’ll see what happens.”
With Barca unable to buy the attacker back outright, they have been reportedly offering a variety of players in part-exchange, which has doubtless had an unsettling effect on the squad.
Nevertheless, they showed glimpses of their brilliant best in a 5-2 win over Real Betis last weekend, in which summer arrival Antoine Griezmann picked up the baton of the absent Lionel Messi to shine.
It was a terrific response following a flat 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club on the opening weekend of action, and set the level that Valverde will demand of his side in the weeks and months ahead.
Osasuna, meanwhile, do not have the lofty ambitions of their guests but do believe that the timing of this fixture falls in their favour.
"Obviously I think it is better that Messi, Suarez and Dembele are not available because they are the best they have; but you have to be aware of Barca's bench. The 11 they put out will be very good, " defender David Garcia said.
“I see us having a real chance to fight in this game. They will dominate, as usual, but we’ll try to get something with the encouragement of our fans.”
The Osasuna defence is unbeached in its opening two matches of the season but the visit of the champions will provide Garcia and his colleagues with an idea of where they really sit against the best as the season begins to unfold.