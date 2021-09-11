Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers will be on a revenge mission when they take on an unbeaten Amaswaiswai side in Soweto

Orlando Pirates will be looking to record their first win of the season when they welcome their Soweto neighbours, Swallows FC, to Orlando Stadium in a PSL encounter on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have endured a poor start to the campaign as they are winless in three matches having drawn 0-0 with Marumo Gallants away in their last game on August 24.

Co-interim coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will be under pressure to mastermind a win over Swallows and avenge the team's 2-1 loss to the Beautiful Birds in the MTN8 quarter-final clash last month.

However, defeating Swallows will be an uphill battle for Pirates as the Beautiful Birds remain undefeated this term under their tactically astute coach Brandon Truter.

Amaswaiswai are coming into the Soweto Derby clash having drawn 0-0 in their last game which was against Cape Town City away in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash just before the recent Fifa international break.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC Date Saturday, September 10 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Swallows will be without their key midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa, who is nursing a long-term injury, while defenders Wandisile Letlabika and Vuyo Mere are both doubtful after missing the game against City due to knocks.

Truter may keep his faith in defenders Junaid Sait and Sipho Sibiya with the latter having been named Man of the Match after the game against the Citizens.

The 44-year-old mentor will pin Swallows' hopes of securing another win over Pirates on Ruzaigh Gamildien, whose brace inspired Amaswaiswai to a cup win over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates are known to be sweating on the fitness of their first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who picked up an injury during the Fifa break, while versatile defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza will be missing due to an injury.

Davids and Ncikazi have capable replacements in experienced shot-stopper Siyabonga Mpontshane and utility defensive-minded player Abel Mabaso.

The return of Tshegofatso Mabasa from injury has given the Buccaneers a massive boost as the left-footed striker tends to score important goals for the team whenever he is fit.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Swallows and Pirates have clashed 62 times in the league.

Article continues below

Bucs have dominated this rivalry having registered 23 wins compared to 12 for the Beautiful Birds, while 27 games ended in draws.

Pirates also have the upper hand when looking at their home record against Swallows having registered 12 wins, 14 draws, and six defeats from 32 matches.

However, Amaswaiswai managed to hold Bucs to a 1-1 draw away at Orlando Stadium last season, while the second round clash also ended in a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium.