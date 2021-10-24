Orlando Pirates vs Diables Noirs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates’ push to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage continues when they host Diables Noirs in a first-round, second leg match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Brazzaville last weekend, Diables Noirs arrived in Johannesburg knowing that a scoring draw would take them to the play-off round.

That leaves Pirates needing nothing but a victory from this contest.

The Confederation Cup is a continental competition the Buccaneers are yet to win after clinching the 1995 Caf Champions League as well as the Caf Super Cup the following year.

It is still a long road to reach the Confederation Cup final as they still have to pass through this first round stage and the play-offs before reaching the group stage from where they would aim to get to the quarter-finals and the last-four.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Diables Noirs Date Sunday, October 24 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.orlandopiratesfc.com/app