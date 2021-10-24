Orlando Pirates vs Diables Noirs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Orlando Pirates’ push to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage continues when they host Diables Noirs in a first-round, second leg match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Brazzaville last weekend, Diables Noirs arrived in Johannesburg knowing that a scoring draw would take them to the play-off round.
That leaves Pirates needing nothing but a victory from this contest.
The Confederation Cup is a continental competition the Buccaneers are yet to win after clinching the 1995 Caf Champions League as well as the Caf Super Cup the following year.
It is still a long road to reach the Confederation Cup final as they still have to pass through this first round stage and the play-offs before reaching the group stage from where they would aim to get to the quarter-finals and the last-four.
|Game
|Orlando Pirates vs Diables Noirs
|Date
|Sunday, October 24
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|https://www.orlandopiratesfc.com/app
Squads & Team News
Pirates interim co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will have to plan without Vincent Pule after the attacker was injured while on national team duty with Bafana Bafana earlier this month.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains out injured and Siyabonga Mpontshane is set to continue in goal.
Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela and Zakhele Lepasa are recovering from long-term injuries.
Diables Noirs have no suspended player going into this match in what is a positive for coach Danh Nsonde.
Midfielder Hardy Binguila, who boasts the experience of previously playing for AJ Auxerre in Ligue 2 as well as in Albania, will be out to haunt Pirates after failing to do so in Brazzaville.
Striker Lorry Nkolo, who has previously had a stint in Algeria, could not shine in the first leg but is another player the Buccaneers should be wary of.
This is the second meeting between Pirates and Diables Noirs after the two sides clashed for the first time ever in Brazzaville last weekend.
Pirates go into this match with a worrisome record of having not won in their last four games.
That winless run includes a defeat and three straight draws.
While Sunday’s match is a must-win for the Soweto giants, they would be concerned that they have not scored in their last two games and in their four-match winless streak, they have managed to score just one goal.
That leaves Pirates needing their forwards to be prolific upfront.
With Pirates having played Maritzburg United last Wednesday, Diables Noirs are a bit rested as they were last involved in action when they hosted Pirates nine days ago.
The last time the Buccaneers welcomed a team from Congo, it ended 0-0 against AC Leopards in a 2013 Caf Champions League match.