Orlando Pirates target Mobara as Sassuolo-linked Ndah's replacement? - AmaZulu FC comment

AmaZulu FC have addressed rumours suggesting that Abbubaker Mobara has been earmarked as Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah's replacement,

Sassuolo have been credited with an interest in Ndah

The Buccaneers have reportedly set their sights on Mobara

The PSL transfer window will open on January 1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers are reportedly keen to re-sign Mobara as a replacement for one of their key defenders Ndah who has been linked with US Sassuolo.

The Italian club is believed to have opened talks with Pirates over Ndah's services and the Soweto giants have since set their sights on Mobara as they prepare for the Nigeria international's possible departure.

However, AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini has poured cold water on rumours suggesting that the club is negotiating with Pirates regarding Mobara.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “Look, they (Pirates) will make money because the player (Ndah) is good and he is also part of the Nigerian national team. They are now determined to buy Mobara," a source told Isolezwe.

HOW MKHATHINI RESPONDED: "Right now, we are all hearing a lot of rumours. All changes regarding players, both incoming and outgoing will be announced at the time right. However, I don't know what you are talking about," Mkhathini told the same publication.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndah, 24, is one of the best centre backs not only in South Africa but on the continent having played an important role in helping Pirates reach last season's Caf Confederation Cup final.

The dreadlocked defender is contracted to the Buccaneers until June 2024 and Sassuolo or any other club will have to purchase him from the Soweto giants next year.

While Mobara spent three seasons with Pirates where he found regular game time hard to come by in his last two campaigns with the club and he left the Soweto giants for Cape Town City in 2019.

The 28-year-old has re-established himself as one of the top defenders in the country at AmaZulu and he was one of the team's standout performers as they reached this season's MTN8 final.

He is contracted to Usuthu until June 2024.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AMAZULU AND PIRATES?: The two teams will both be in action on Saturday as the PSL resumes following a break enforced by the 2022 World Cup finals.

AmaZulu will be away to Sekhukhune United and Pirates are scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria.