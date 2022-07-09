Orlando Pirates striker Peprah declares readiness for European transfer

The Ghanaian has spent just one season in the Premier Soccer League but has already been linked with a move overseas

Orlando Pirates forward Kwame Peprah has responded to rumours that he could move to Europe during the current transfer period.

The 21-year-old is confident in his abilities to “succeed in any environment” as he declares himself ready for “whatever the future holds.”

This comes as he has been linked with teams in Belgium, Greece, Austria and Sweden.

“First of all I have to say that I am an Orlando Pirates player and as a professional player it’s not my place to talk about transfer business. I leave that stuff to my management,” Peprah told iDiski Times.

“But whatever happens, I always believe in my abilities and I back myself to succeed in any environment.

“Coming here to such a big club as Pirates was a challenge but one that I felt ready and confident for, so whatever the future holds, I will be ready.”

Peprah has two more seasons left on his Pirates contract and Soccer Laduma recently reported that the Buccaneers rejected an offer for the player from a Greek top-flight league club.

The European rumours have emerged as the player has spent just a season in the Premier Soccer League and was not much impressive last term.

His debut PSL season saw Peprah struggling to score double figures in all competitions.

From 25 league appearances, the former King Faisal Babes striker managed just seven goals and they came from five games after netting two braces.

Peprah also scored two goals in 11 Caf Confederation Cup matches and could not find the back of the net after featuring in two Nedbank Cup games.

His struggles further exposed Pirates upfront where none of their forwards reached at least 10 goals across all competitions.

That has prompted the Buccaneers to sign two strikers Evidence Makgopa from Baroka FC and Cameroonian Bienvenu Eva Nga ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Other Pirates forwards like Terrence Dzvukamanja and Zakhele Lepasa appear to have survived the chop at the club.