The bulky marksman opened up about his ambition regarding the Indomitable Lions after marking his debut for Bucs with a winning goal

Orlando Pirates striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is dreaming of securing a spot in Cameroon's final squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

This comes after the 29-year-old scored the only goal of the match as the Buccaneers claimed a 1-0 win over Swallows FC in a PSL game on Saturday afternoon.

Eva Nga, who was making his competitive debut for Pirates, hopes Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o was watching.

"I hope my people from Cameroon see that," Eva Nga told SuperSport TV.

"My mother, my father and [even] the president of the federation, Samuel Eto'o, I hope he saw that.

"Maybe I will get the chance to go to the World Cup, we will never know. But anything is possible when you believe."

Eva Nga has never represented his nation at any level and he will be hoping to impress Eto'o and most importantly Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song.

The well-travelled player, who has played in Portugal and Mozambique, was snapped up by Pirates two months ago following a successful season at Chippa United.

He netted 10 times for the Chilli Boys in the PSL last term and only Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and then-Sekhukhune United striker Victor Letsoalo netted more goals than Eva Nga in the competition.

Cameroon will take on Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil in World Cup in Group G, with the tournament set to be played from 21 November to 18 December 2022.