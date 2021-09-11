Orlando Pirates not getting carried away by win over Swallows FC - Davids

The Buccaneers picked up their first set of maximum points this season, thanks to supersub Tshegofatso Mabasa

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids says they are still “in the process of trying to fix the team” and is refusing to get overexcited after Saturday’s 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Swallows FC.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa rose from the bench to beat Swallows with a powerful header to hand Pirates their first win of the season.

The result was a hit back at Swallows who eliminated them from the MTN8 and also came on the backdrop of two league draws.

“I have said it before, we are in the process of trying to fix the team. Most important is the performance,” Davids told the media.

“If we can continue to perform this way, with more fluidity in our attack and more shots at goal, with more dominance in terms of from start to finish, if we are able to do that over a certain period of time, that’s the type of football and dominance we want to have.

“That is what we are zooming on and looking at the bigger picture of where we want to go. Of course, the result gives you that extra boost and that momentum going into the next game. So we are taking it but not getting too carried away by the win.

“We didn’t get too upset or too concerned that we didn’t win the first two games, knowing that we are looking at the bigger picture. Knowing that we are looking at the process. So we have to keep our feet on the ground and still look and see where we can improve in the next games.”

In analysing how they won, Davids saluted Pirates players for executing their game plan.

The Soweto giants were heavily criticised in their last three games across all competitions for their lacklustre performance but they appeared a changed side on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased about the match as a whole, we executed our game plan well,” said Davids.

“We knew Swallows are really well structured in terms of how they attack and defend. But credit to our players to be able to execute what we wanted in defence, high pressing and in attack as well, finding the spaces. Unfortunately, we didn’t get more goals but overall I’m really pleased.”

Pirates will now prepare for their visit to Chippa United next weekend as they seek to make it two wins in a row.