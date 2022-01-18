Orlando Pirates' Ndah set to benefit from Nigeria's Afcon excursion

Although he's yet to play, Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's game will surely benefit from his experience with Nigeria at the 2021 Afcon finals.

Ndah, who turns 24 later this week, was on the bench for Nigeria's opening two matches, a 1-0 win over Egypt and a 3-1 victory against Sudan.

With the Super Eagles already through to the next round, there's the possibility that Ndah may get some match minutes against Guinea-Bissau in the final Group D encounter, on Wednesday.

"Our plan is to win all the games. All games are important," Ndah was quoted saying by All Nigeria Soccer.

"I am not disappointed at all I have not played, this is the national team, not a club side. Here we have been playing fantastic so I'm not bothered. I'm just happy with winning."

It will remain to be seen how much game-time the Pirates defender does end up getting for the West African giants at the Afcon in Cameroon.

Regardless, however, the experience of rubbing shoulders and absorbing knowledge and experience from some of the continent's biggest stars can only be a good thing and should inspire him to strive for even greater heights.

Some of those Super Eagles stars include Leicester duo Kelechi Ịheanachọ and Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze of La Liga side Villarreal

Most importantly, Ndah will be able to learn a lot from Nigeria's vastly experienced central defensive pair of William Troost-Ekong (53 senior caps), currently playing in the English Premier League for Watford, as well as Kenneth Josiah Omeruo (55 Super Eagles caps), formerly a Chelsea player but now playing for CD Leganés in Spain. Both are 28 and in the prime of their careers.

There's also right-back Ola Aina who has played in Serie A and in the Premier League previously with Fulham.

Getting to train with such players, to see how they go about their business, and to hear tales of some of the players they've been up against in Europe, will surely be inspirational to Ndah and can only help him for when he returns to the Sea Robbers.

If he continues to impress the way he has done for Pirates, his own opportunity in Europe will surely come in the next few years.



Former Akwa United and Remo Stars defender Ndah has one senior cap for Nigeria.