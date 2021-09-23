Orlando Pirates’ Mosele ‘expected to spend some time adapting’

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Goodman Mosele says he is surprised at how quickly he has adapted at the club.

Mosele joined the Soweto giants in July from Baroka FC but has quickly established himself as a regular starter.

Having featured in every minute of Pirates’ Premier Soccer League games so far this season, the Bafana Bafana star is surprised at how he has stamped his authority at the club.

“I didn’t think the opportunity to start games would come so soon,” said Mosele as per iDiski Times. “I expected to spend some time adapting to the team’s style, but the chance came and I grabbed it.

"I’m encouraged by how I’ve performed. All I can say is if you work hard, things will go well for you. Yeah, I’m quite proud of how I’ve played so far and I want to continue doing well.”

With Pirates having won their last two league games, they now seek to continue on that path when they host Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

They face a Sundowns side which is yet to lose this season across all competitions.

After all the pressure which surrounded Pirates in recent matches, Mosele feels they are 'up for it' ahead of the Masandawana clash.

“It’s important that we play well on Saturday,” Mosele said. “Whichever team gels well will have the upper hand. It’s a big game, and we’re up for it.”

Pirates have managed to score six goals in four league games this season and Mosele has contributed two goals.

The Soweto giants have conceded three goals in the process as they have met Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants and Swallows FC in league matches.

The Sundowns match will see Pirates in another tight fixture after having met Soweto rivals Swallows FC twice so far this season.

They were eliminated from the MTN8 by Swallows after losing 2-1, before edging the same side 1-0 on September 11.

Pirates currently sit fourth in the PSL standings with eight points and two behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.