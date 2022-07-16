Orlando Pirates-linked Sakho: 'I can do better' with Simba

GOAL spoke to the Senegalese player whose superb acrobatic goal against Asec Mimosas is up for the 2022 Caf African Goal of the Year award

Simba star Pape Ousmane Sakho is keen to improve his game despite having enjoyed a good debut season with the Tanzania giants.

The explosive winger was one of the Lions of Msimbazi's top performers as the team reached the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Orlando Pirates.

His exploits reportedly have caught the eye of a whole host of clubs in the African continent having been linked with Pirates, Raja Casablanca and Al Hilal Omdurman in the last few months.

Amid the transfer speculation, Sakho was only willing to discuss his performances in his first campaign with Simba as he feels there is so much he can achieve with the 21-time Tanzanian champions.

"It was a great adventure with the team I quickly adapted to how the team plays," Sakho told GOAL.

"I scored 10 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions in my first season with Simba."

The 25-year-old, who joined the Dar es Salaam-based giants from Senegalese side Teungueth FC in August last year, believes there is still room for improvement in his game ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"However, I think the supporters liked it [my displays], but I feel I can do better in terms of my performances," the dribbling wizard continued.

"I think the problem is that I was injured for two months and obviously I was not playing during this period."

With Simba set to compete in the Caf Champions League in the upcoming campaign, Sakho is determined to win all trophies available with his ambitious club.

"I want to win all the trophies with the team and improve my individual performances too," he concluded.