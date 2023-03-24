Orlando Pirates defender Ndah reveals ‘dream’ to play abroad

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah has not ruled out what he describes as a ‘dream’ move overseas in the near future.

The Nigerian expressed his desire to play abroad

Pirates defender called it a ‘dream’ move

Ndah missed out on January transfer to Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndah has committed his immediate future to Pirates but still has ambitions of playing abroad after reportedly seeing a move to Italy fall through in January.

The 25-year-old centre-back was a key player for the Buccaneers in the first half of the season, playing a vital role in their MTN8 title win last November, before an injury saw him miss the rest of the action before he returned at the end of February.

It is believed the injury affected a proposed move to Italy, with his agent Mike Makaab revealing that Serie A side Sassuolo had expressed an interest but were put off by the setback.

The player has, however, not given up on playing abroad and hopes to seal the dream move in the near future even if his focus now is on achieving further success with the Soweto giants.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Right now, I’m really happy here [Pirates],” he told KickOff. “But it is always a dream to play abroad, everyone wants to play overseas [at some point] but I am not going to focus on that. I am focused on what I can achieve with Orlando Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndah had formed a good partnership with Nkosinathi Sibisi before the injury and coach Jose Riveiro was forced to move captain Innocent Maela from left-back to central defence and also changed the system to a back three that included Tapelo Xoki, in his absence.

The Nigeria international, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, made his return from injury in the Soweto derby on February 25 but endured a nightmare comeback as he scored an own goal to hand Kaizer Chiefs the 1-0 win.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ndah is among Pirates players who missed out on national team call-ups for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and will have to wait until April 1 when Bucs play away at Richards Bay.