Orlando Pirates defender Ndah ‘needs to get the right partner’ - Lekgwathi

Former Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has given defender Plisa Ndah a 10 out of 10 rating but feels the Nigeria international needs someone who understands him to help form a solid defensive partnership.

In most games Ndah has played this season, he has been paired with Ntsikelelo Nyauza and at one time Pirates went for four straight games without conceding while the two were in central defence.

It was thought the Soweto giants had found a solution to their problems at the back but Lekgwathi feels that is not enough, the Nigerian, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, needs someone who understands him more.

“I give Ndah 10 out of 10. The guy is doing very well. That’s why he even got a call-up from Nigeria,” Lekgwathi told SowetanLive

“I’m impressed with his performance and he just needs to get the right partner he can play with. The other defenders he played with are not bad, but if he can get someone who he can play with and understand him, they will form a good combination.

“I hope he can continue with the same performance when he returns from Afcon and I think he is heading in the right direction.”

Ndah got a chance to play following a knee injury to captain Happy Jele as well as the absence of Thulani Hlatshwayo.

The Nigeria international has played 12 PSL games, starting all of them and is expected to play a key role when the Buccaneers resume their league campaign as well as playing Caf Confederation Cup football.

In suggesting what Ndah needs, Lekgwathi referred to a formidable combination he formed with Siyabonga Sangweni.

“When Siya came to Pirates, he played with Rooi [Mahamutsa], myself, until we got a good combination,” said Lekgwathi.

“And he said to me that he can play with me as he understands me, so we must just give him time to see who best he can play with.”

While Ndah has been outstanding at the back for Pirates, another pre-season arrival at right-back Bandile Shandu has also been solid, featured in all the Buccaneers’ 19 league matches while starting 17 of them.