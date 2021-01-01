'I feel at home already' - Ordega reveals Champions League quest with Levante

The 27-year-old joined the Spanish outfit in April and she aims to achieve her European dreams with her new side

Francisca Ordega says she is eager to achieve her Champions League dreams with Levante as she awaits her debut for the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit against Espanyol on Sunday.

Ordega narrowly missed out on making her Champions League debut with Atletico Madrid in 2018, having returned to her parent club Washington Spirit, following the expiration of her loan deal.

She made her return to Spanish football after sealing her move to the Valencia-based outfit, who are currently eyeing a return to European competition for the first time since 2009.

In a bid to strengthen their attack, coach Maria Pry signed the Nigerian as a free agent on a two-year deal and she is delighted to have joined the team and is poised to get on the pitch with the Granotes.

"I played with a few of them while in America's National Women's Soccer League and also when I was at Atletico Madrid," Ordega told the club's media team.

"I feel at home already since I arrived here. I am very eager to play in the Champions League with the team."

Ordega was named on the bench in Wednesday's Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final as Maria Mendez's brace helped Levante edge Tenerife 2-1 to a semi-final spot in the competition.

Despite failing to see her first minutes with her new club, the former Rossiyanka and Pitea forward is unperturbed about her delayed debut in her new side's hard-fought triumph over Francis Díaz's team.

"It was a tough one for us against Tenerife but we did our best to get to the semi-final," she continued.

"We got the all-important win and we are all happy about getting to the semi-final because that was what mattered to us.

"I am not the coach but every player want to play. However, I understand I just came into the team and for a team that is doing well, I can't just jump into the team.

"I need to study the team, understand the girls and get to know the coach and her philosophy better.

"I will need more time as the team is doing pretty well but the coach knows best when to start me."

With 58 points from 28 matches so far, Pry's ladies will be desperate to further guarantee their Champions League return at Espanyol.