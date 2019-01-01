'Ordega is going there' - Kgatlana hints at Washington Spirit star's move to China

The Nigerian forward has been linked with a move to the Far East after she spent the last four seasons with her American side

Francisca Ordega is on the verge of joining a Chinese Women's Super League outfit, according to reigning African Women Player of the Year, Thembi Kgatlana.

Ordega has been a key force since she joined National Women's Super League side Washington Spirit from 's Pitea in 2015, scoring 13 goals in 63 outings.

The 25-year-old further inspired to a 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations triumph in , where she scored twice and earned a 2018 African Women's Player of the Year shortlist.

Her form could see her bring her four-season long adventure in the American women's topflight to an end in matter of days having attracted interests from .

And 's Kgatlana, who was reacting to her latest move to , also hinted that the Super Falcons star could join the list of Africans leaving America for the Far East.

"We've seen how a lot of Africans are now starting to move to the eastern part of the world," Kgatlana told Safa.net.

"[Asisat] Oshoala was there [in China], Francisca Ordega is going there and Elizabeth Addo as well - all these players are from the American league.

"There is a demand for [foreign] players in China because it's a open market and the league is still growing. So, everyone wants to go there and try to settle and make an establishment for themselves."

Kgatlana and her South African compatriot Linda Motlhalo joined Beijing Phoenix from Houston Dash, while Ghana’s Elizabeth Addo will finalise her move in coming days having left Seattle Reigns.

Now, Ordega’s future with the Spirit is unclear but Goal understands the Nigerian is currently back with her team in the United States and would decide on whether to stay or move soon.