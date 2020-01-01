Oparanozie scores as Guingamp extend unbeaten run against Marseille

The Nigeria international continued with her fine scoring form to help her side avoid cruise to victory at Stade du Roudourou

Desire Oparanozie was on target as secured a 3-1 triumph over in Saturday's French women's contest.

After securing victories in their previous two games across all competitions, the hosts maintained their unbeaten run at Stade du Roudourou, thanks to the international's fine form.

Oparanozie's header off Faustine Robert's corner recovered the lead for Frederic Biancalani's ladies, one minute after Caroline Pizzala cancelled Carlin Hudson's 15th-minute opener.

The cagey second-half almost produced no goal until an injury-time strike from Louise Fleury after intercepting the opponents' pass to ensure Guingamp claimed maximum points.

Oparanozie featured for the duration of the game alongside 's Jeannette Yango, while Mali's Aissata Traore was not available for the tie as Guingamp moved to fifth with 22 points.

This season, the 26-year-old forward has scored five goals in 11 matches across all competitions, all coming in her last six outings.



Oparanozie will hope to continue her fine form for Guingamp when they face Soyaux in the French Women's Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.