Oparanozie ends eight-month Guingamp drought with Paris stunner

The 25-year-old forward has ended her 12-match drought for her club in their game against Paris on Sunday

Desire Oparanozie scored her first goal this year with a late stunner in Sunday's French women's top-flight clash, in the process ending her 12-match wait to find the back of the net.

The international had last scored for Guingamp in a 4-1 triumph over Fleury 91 on November 3, 2018, while her only goal in 2019 was in Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to on April 8.

Fredrick Biancalani’s team had held to a 1-1 a week ago and build on their fine outing in Paris to put up a commanding display against Sandrine Soubeyrand's side at home.

With a goalless score at half time, Louise Fleury gave Fedrick Biancalani's ladies the lead at Stade Centre Formation EAG 1 in the 74th minute.

Article continues below

Oparanozie scored inside additional time to guarantee the hosts a fourth win of the season with a breathtaking effort.

93e : L’En Avant creuse l’écart avec @oparanozie9 qui envoie une frappe extraordinaire de plus de 40m !

2-0 #EAGPFC pic.twitter.com/MLGkr8oHak — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) November 17, 2019

40 meters goodness🚀. I call me the visionary. Bon jeu les filles pour cette belle victoire. 2-0 contre Paris FC. pic.twitter.com/Ko7rBQQiFU — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) November 17, 2019

The 25-year-old, who lasted the duration of the encounter, has now scored her first goal of the season for Guingamp on her sixth outing this term.

Following their latest win, Guingamp are now fifth on the log with 13 points. They face third-placed in their next French league outing on November 23.