Onyekuru stars as Monaco edge Moses Simon's Nantes

The Super Eagles attacker came off the bench to help Niko Kovac's side stretch their unbeaten run to three matches

Henry Onyekuru provided the assist which secured 's 2-1 victory against Moses Simon's on Sunday.

Three minutes after replacing Kevin Volland, Onyekuru helped Willem Geubbels score the match-winning goal in the 65th minute at Stade Louis II as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to three matches in .

Sofiane Diop opened the scoring for Monaco in the fifth minute but his effort was cancelled out by Ludovic Blas a minute after the hour mark.

Simon was on parade from start to finish alongside Mali's Charles Traore but the Super Eagles attacker could still not open his goal account in the 2020-21 campaign.

The result was Nantes' first loss in Ligue 1 after three games this season and they sit 10th on the table while Monaco lead the pack with seven points after three games, level on points with second-placed and third-placed .

Onyekuru has played in every one of the Monegasques' games this season and he has an assist to his name as he awaits his maiden goal in the 2020-21 season.

After spending the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan in the Turkish Super Lig with , the former winger is eager to make a statement in Niko Kovac's team this term.

The 23-year-old moved to the Principality on a five-year-deal last summer from Goodison Park and he made four Ligue 1 appearances in his debut campaign.

Onyekuru will be looking to help Monaco extend their three-game unbeaten streak when they visit Rennes on September 19 while Simon's Nantes host at Stade de la Beaujoire next Sunday.