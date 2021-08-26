Onyekuru opens goal account as Olympiacos advance to Europa League group stage

The Super Eagles winger was among the goals as the Legends avoided defeat in

Henry Onyekuru scored his maiden goal for Olympiacos in their 2-2 draw against Slovan Bratislava in Thursday’s Uefa Europa League play-off.

Despite the draw, the Greek giants progressed to the group stage of the secondary European competition with a 5-2 aggregate win, thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first-leg last Thursday.

After making his debut as a 74th-minute substitute in the first-leg at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, Onyekuru made his first start for Olympiacos on Thursday.

Morocco striker Youssef El-Arabi opened the scoring for the visitors in Slovakia in the 33rd minute but the lead was cancelled by Nigeria forward Ezekiel Henty's equaliser for Slovan Bratislava, four minutes before the interval.

It was the 24-year-old's first goal for Pedro Martins' side after he joined them on a four-year contract from AS Monaco earlier this month.

Shortly after Onyekuru's goal, Slovan Bratislava drew level again with Andre Green grabbing their second of the night.

Onyekuru was replaced in the 72nd minute by Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan Kouka while El-Arabi made way for Marious Vrousai, however, Guinea forward Aguibou Camara and Senegal's Pape Cisse played the entire duration for Olympiacos.

Slovan Bratislava, on their part, had Henty as the only African star on parade as his compatriot Rabiu Ibrahim watched on as an unused substitute.

Onyekuru's Olympiacos will now wait for Friday's draw in Istanbul to know their group stage opponents in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Elsewhere in Yerevan, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun's Rangers qualified for the group stage despite playing a goalless draw with their hosts, Alashkert.

The Premiership champions had defeated the Armenian club 1-0 in Glasgow last Thursday, which secured their passage to the Europa League proper.

Aribo played from start to finish for Steven Gerrard's side while Balogun was an unused substitute.