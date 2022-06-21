Onyedika: Midtjylland midfielder named Danish Superliga Young Player of the Season

The 21-year-old Nigerian enjoyed a memorable 2021-22 campaign as he helped the Wolves earn Champions League qualification

Midtjylland midfielder Raphael Onyedika has won the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Season award for 2021-22.

The Nigerian picked up the individual prize ahead of teammate Gustav Isaksen, Brondby’s Anis Slimane and FC Copenhagen’s Isak Bergmann Johannesson.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a memorable campaign as he helped Bo Henriksen’s men finish second – a position which earned them a place in next season’s Uefa Champions League.

For his part, Onyedika garnered 31 appearances in the league and tallied two goals (a brace in the club's 3-1 away triumph over Randers on October 31, 2021).

The African expressed his delight with the honour while aiming to keep working hard and getting better.

"It means a lot to me to get this award. It's always nice to have recognition, even if it's the team's results that are the most important thing to me. I'm happy to have played so many games and been a regular part of the team," Onyedika told Midtjylland's website.

"The season has gone much better than I had dared hope for. A big thank you goes out to the coaches and my teammates who have been good at helping me so that I have always been able to improve.

"That's been the most important thing for me, and it still is. I want to keep getting better. So, I continue to work hard every day at training and look at every game to see what I can do better."

Born in Imo State, Nigeria, Onyedika began his career at FC Ebedei before moving to Denmark to continue his youth development at Midtjylland, shortly after his 18th birthday.

After impressing in the club’s U19 squad, he was handed a five-year contract in 2020 – a deal that will keep him with the MCH Arena giants until June 2025.

With this feat, he is now setting a course for a higher level.

"I'm grateful for the trust Bo and the coaching staff have given me from the start. Now I will continue to pay back inside the pitch, where I can hopefully contribute to us doing better in the new season,” he continued.

"It is a big dream and ambition for me to win the Danish championship. I hope we can do that next year, but first, we have to get ready for the start of the season.

“It's important to get off to a good start in the league and there will be some big European games coming quickly. I'm looking forward to the season starting.”