Onuachu 'will want to leave' KRC Genk if opportunity arises - Vrancken

The Smurfs manager reveals the situation surrounding the Super Eagle in the ongoing summer transfer window

KRC Genk manager Wouter Vrancken believes forward Paul Onuachu will leave the club if an opportunity arises this summer.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international is attracting a host of top European clubs following his superb display for the Smurfs in the Belgian Pro League last campaign.

According to Vrancken, the Super Eagle is open to leaving and he understands the situation but claimed if it doesn't happen he will stay and fight hard for the team.

“I spoke with him [Onuachu] several times this summer about his desire to transfer,” Vrancken said, as per Walfoot ahead of Genk's league fixture against FRC Seraing at Stade du Pairay on Saturday.

“He then told me that if the opportunity arises and he likes the club, he will want to leave. When you score that many goals in three seasons, I understand it perfectly."

Despite wanting to leave, Vrancken said Onuachu had given positive signals of staying put at the Cegeka Arena.

“But he also said he will continue to fight hard here. He feels good about our approach and has confidence in his playmates," Vrancken continued.

"So mentally he is giving positive signals. If he is physically ready to start against Seraing? I think so, slowly and surely.”

Last season, Onuachu made 35 First Division A appearances for Genk, scored 21 goals and provided two assists.

In the new campaign, he has featured in two First Division A games and played 37 minutes and in those appearances, he came on as a substitute.

The last top-flight game for Onuachu came on August 20 for Genk versus Cercle Brugge, a fixture in which he featured for 19 minutes in a 2-1 victory.