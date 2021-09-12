Onuachu on target for Genk in draw with Union Saint-Gilloise

The Super Eagles striker's effort was not enough to power the Smurfs to their fourth straight victory in the league

Paul Onuachu scored Genk’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in Sunday’s First Division A match.

The lanky centre-forward broke the deadlock at the Cegeka Arena from the penalty spot after 73 minutes of action.

The strike was Onuachu's third league goal of the season after five matches but Deniz Undav’s header secured a point for 10-man Union Saint-Gilloise with his last-minute equaliser.

The result ended Genk's three-game winning streak in the Belgian top-flight which include victories against Kortrijk, OH Leuven and Anderlecht.

Onuachu featured for the 90 minutes while Madagascar's Loice Lapoussin and Morocco's Kandouss played for the visitors.

Union Saint-Gilloise are above Genk in the First Division A table with 13 points after seven games while the Smurfs are in the fifth spot with 11 points but they have a game in hand.

Onuachu and his Genk teammates will shift focus to Thursday when they travel to Rapid Vienna for their opening game in the Uefa Europa League after the European encounter, is another trip to Sint-Truiden for their next league fixture on September 19.