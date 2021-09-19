Onuachu and Paintsil complete Genk comeback win over Sint-Truiden

The Ghana and Nigeria stars came off the bench to turn around Sunday's league match in favour of John van den Brom's side

Joseph Paintsil and Paul Onuachu scored a goal each as Genk came from behind to beat Sint-Truiden 2-1 in a Belgian First Division A encounter on Sunday.

Onuachu turned up at the Stadion Stayen to rescue the Smurfs again, three days after he scored a stoppage-time goal that sealed their 1-0 win over Rapid Vienna in the Uefa Europa League.

The Super Eagles striker was introduced with Paintsil on the hour-mark with Genk trailing by 1-0 after they conceded a late goal through Yuma Suzuki in the first-half.

Onuachu replaced Nigerian descent Ike Ugbo for his sixth league appearances of the season while Paintsil came on for Luca Oyen.

The Ghana international scored the equaliser in the 73rd minute and Onuachu secured all three points for the visitors with his right-footed shot, 10 minutes later.

The Nigeria striker linked up with Japan’s Junya Ito again who assisted him to find the back of the net in Austria on Thursday and he has now scored at least a goal in each of his last three outings for the Smurfs.

Sunday’s winning goal was Onuachu’s 51st goal for Genk across all competitions since he moved to Belgium from Danish Superliga club Midtjylland in 2019.

Although they have a game in hand, Genk are third in the First Division A with 14 points from seven games and they trail leaders Club Brugge by three points.

Onuachu and his teammates will shift their attention to Wednesday's league trip to Royal Antwerp before they welcome RFC Seraing to the Luminus Arena on September 26.

Elsewhere in Liege, Cameroon international Collins Fai was shown a straight red card with six minutes left on the clock as nine-man Standard Liege suffered a 1-0 loss to Anderlecht.

Earlier the game, the hosts were dealt a blow after Ameen Al Dakhil was given marching orders in the seventh minute.