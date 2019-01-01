Onome Ebi, Chiwendu Ihezuo on target in Henan Huishang's win over Sichuan

The Nigeria internationals were on target for their side in a Women's Championship play-off on Tuesday

Chiwendu Ihezuo and Onome Ebi were the heroines as Henan Huishang defeated Sichuan 2-1 in a Chinese Women's Championship play-off clash.

Having narrowly missed out of a quarter-final spot, Henan were aiming to end strongly in the 9th-12th place playoffs on Tuesday.

Ihezuo opened the scoring for Henan with a fine finish in the first half, but a few moments after the restart Sichuan levelled matters from the penalty spot.

In the final 15 minutes, Ebi was redeployed to the attack and she wasted no time to reward gaffer as her late header ensured her side's victory.

Ihezuo's goal was her fourth in five games for Henan this season since arriving in in April.

While teammate Ebi, who was crowned 's Player of the Year 2018, has now scored two goals in four outings this term.

The win means Henan will play in the 9th-10th place play-offs on Friday and will know their next foes on Wednesday morning.