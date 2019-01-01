‘Only positive result will do against Go Round’- Oche Odoba spurs Plateau United on

The Peace Boys midfielder is unhappy with the team's precarious position on the league table and wants them to go for a win in Omoku

Plateau United’s Oche Odoba has urged his teammates to be at their best when they go up against Go Round in a Professional Football League ( ) matchday 20 match fixture on Thursday.

The Peace Boys were the winners of the NPFL title in 2017 but have been a fixture in the relegation zone so far this campaign, although they have moved out of the drop zone with a 2-1 home win against Nasarawa United last week.

“The game with Go Round is one we must go in search of the three points because anything other than a positive result will only put us under pressure in the remaining games,” Odoba told Goal.

“Our last home game was very difficult because they scored an early goal but we showed our character and we were able to score two goals of ours. We must look beyond that win as we face Go Round because this is a match we must not lose to have calm minds going into the remaining games.

“We cannot disappoint ourselves and the fans by slipping to the relegation zone again. It is tough at the relegation zone with only a few points separating the teams in that area. We must continue to put our destiny in our hands and must strive to secure a positive result regardless of the way they played.

Odoba also shed light on his difficult start for Plateau United, saying that he struggled because the clearance papers from his parent club, Remo Stars, didn’t arrive quickly enough.

“It was a tough beginning for me because I wasn’t playing immediately the season started like other players,” he continued.

“I couldn’t secure my papers on time from Remo Stars and this prevented me from playing but as soon as both clubs resolved the differences, I have been playing. It has not been easy for us as a team because we deserve more than what we have gotten this season.

“I pray that we get what we actually deserve in the remaining three games because we have been playing well in all our matches. We just need the extra push in Omoku and in the remaining games to ensure that we finish outside the relegation zone.”

Odoba has scored two league goals for the Peace Boys this season and his form has helped the Jos side to the seventh position on the NPFL Group B table with 25 points from 19 games.

They are, however, only out of the drop zone by virtue of better goals difference.