O'Neill hopes Mikel will return for Stoke City against Blackburn Rovers

The former Nigeria international is yet to feature for the Potters in December due to an injury problem but has now returned to training

manager Michael O’Neill is hoping John Obi Mikel will be available for selection when they take on in Saturday’s Championship game.

The midfielder has been out injured since November 28 when he suffered a calf problem against .

The former international has now missed Stoke’s last five games, against Wycombe Wanderers, , , and Queens Park .

Mikel has returned to training in preparation for his side’s outing against Tony Mowbray’s men and O'Neill is looking forward to the midfielder’s return.

"There’s nothing major, we hope to have John Obi Mikel available for tomorrow,” O'Neill said in a pre-match press conference.

“He’s trained today so we’ll see if there’s any reaction to that later today. But other than John, everyone else is still unavailable."

Mikel teamed up with Stoke City as a free agent in the summer after ending his stay with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The midfielder has been consistent for the Potters since his arrival, having featured in 15 games across all competitions, including 14 in the Championship.

His performances contributed to Stoke’s eighth place on the league table after gathering 30 points from 19 games.

The midfielder will hope to help Stoke return to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers as they are winless in their last three games.

Mikel made his name during his 11-year stay with Premier League side , where he won a number of accolades including the , , Premier League titles.

The former Super Eagles captain has also featured in the Championship with Middlesbrough and impressed with the club during his short stay.

The Nigeria legend has previously spoken of his desire to return to the Premier League with Stoke City.

Mikel also enjoyed success with the Super Eagles and won the 2013 with the West African side.

He also captained the three-time African champions to a third-place finish at the last edition of the continental competition in .