Rodri is back in Real Madrid's plans. The Spain midfielder, on the books at Manchester City, has forced his way into the club's summer thinking after his name had all but dropped off the list earlier in the window.

According to Rodra ofthe ESPN network, Real now see Rodri as a genuine option to reinforce midfield. Chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez and head of scouting Juni Calafat are driving the push to land him.

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President Florentino Perez, though, has reservations. He fears Rodri could pick up fresh injuries. But his grip on transfer decisions this summer is looser than usual.

Rodra put it bluntly: "Perez had previously rejected in last May the idea of signing Portugal's Bernardo Silva, but the deal went through. He also learned of the Marc Cucurella deal after an agreement had already been reached with him".

The Spain star, named best player at the 2026 World Cup, is set to undergo a minor surgical procedure for back pain. The injury is not considered serious.



