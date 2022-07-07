Supporters of the two Eastern African nations claimed ownership of the Socceroos star due to his roots as he was unveiled by La Liga's Cadiz

Australian winger Awer Mabil was the subject of an online tussle involving Kenyan and South Sudanese fans after linking up with his new club, Spanish La Liga’s Cadiz CF on Thursday.

Mabil, who spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa after seven years with Midtjylland in Denmark, has signed a new four-year contract with the Spanish side, who he agreed to join in May.

While introducing him, Cadiz posted a photo of the player accompanied by a Kenyan and Australian flag, leading to a war of words between Kenyans and South Sudanese on the player’s background.

Mabil was born at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya to Sudanese parents who had fled the civil war in South Sudan and it is here that he developed an interest in football, playing with his friends at the camp before his family relocated to Australia.

However, this did not stop fans of the two countries from claiming the player who has 27 caps and seven goals for Australia and is set to represent the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Sorry he is from South Sudan, not Kenya,” said @ThianRiakChuol in response to the Cadiz post.

But @kolo0celo responded, “He's from Kenya. I am seated next to his elder uncle as I tweet this.”

“Bro he’s not Kenyan, he’s a South Sudanese. Lol! delete this,” @Nyuol_ ‘clarified’ about Mabil’s roots.

“Born in Kakuma, Kenya that's why,” replied @Mothoni with @gildims adding: “Any player from any African country is from Kenya, I am right and right.”

“We adopted South Sudan and gave you part of our flag. If they say he's Kenyan, he's Kenyan nah,” insisted @chachaevan5.

“He is South Sudanese-Australian lads,” was @macharacot11’s response with @STUDMUFFINCFC saying, “Obvious we're owning Africa [we] Kenyans.”

A section of fans feel Cadiz should have included the South Sudan flag to make it complete.

“How do you put Kenya instead of South Sudan?” posed @XenKeLiirpiouJr while @MCChris54 added: “Cadiz, he was born in Kenya but you may want to include the South Sudanese flag as well, that's his heritage.”

“This a grave mistake. An official apology is required @Cadiz_CFIN,” commented @GatluakPal70 who feels the player is from South Sudan.

Others just want the player to succeed regardless of where he comes from.

“Proud of him. May he continue shining and making the people of South Sudan, Kenya, Africa and Australia proud,” said @felix_makinda.

“Go, go bro make us proud, no human is limited,” responded @honeybadger332.

Mabil made his senior debut at Adelaide-based Campbelltown City in 2012 before joining Australia A-League side Adelaide United later that year.

The 26-year-old left Adelaide after three years for Midtjylland where he managed 19 goals in 121 appearances in a seven-year stint that also included loan spells to Esbjerg, Pacos de Ferreira and Kasımpasa.