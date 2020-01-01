Onazi reacts to Denizlispor win over Genclerbirligi

The Nigerian midfielder took to social media to express the difficulty of playing behind closed doors

Ogenyi Onazi has stated how difficult it was for Denizlispor to play without its fans after seeing off Genclerbirligi 1-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the leagues in Europe have been suspended.

is among the few still active this weekend, but will have all games played without fans in attendance in a bid to curb the potential spread of the virus that has reached more than 100 countries globally.

Article continues below

More teams

Great game! Great win. It was tough to play without our fans in the stadium but it's all for everyone's safety. Stay safe out there people. #denizlispor pic.twitter.com/4QqLtg0IpT — Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) March 14, 2020

"Great game! Great win. It was tough to play without our fans in the stadium but it's all for everyone's safety. Stay safe out there people." Onazi posted on Twitter.

He provided the assist for the only goal in the game scored by Hugo Rodallega.

Denizlispor move up to 10th on the log and will play Sivasspor next.