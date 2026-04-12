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hamza abdelkarimhttps://www.sport.es/es/
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

On the sidelines of the reserve-team derby, Barcelona’s stands brought together Flick and Hamza Abdelkarim

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The Egyptian player is sidelined due to injury.

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim sat out Barcelona B’s 3–1 victory over Espanyol at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Several first-team stars—including manager Hans Flick, Ronald Araújo and Lamine Yamal—watched from the stands.

The youngster, sidelined by injury, could only watch from the stands as his team-mates secured a 3–1 win.

The forward made his official reserve-team debut in a Segunda División B clash with Huesca, quickly winning a penalty and converting it himself; although Barça ultimately lost that game, the performance marked a significant milestone in his career.

Although he has gone on to feature in several subsequent matches, he has yet to recapture that debut form.

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 He also started in the Copa del Rey youth semi-final in Lugo, and his most recent outing came as a 30-minute substitute appearance in the 21 March loss to Damm, shortly before he picked up his injury.

Read also:

From La Masia to the stands... What’s next for Hamza Abdelkarim?

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