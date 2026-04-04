On the ruins of Liverpool… Haaland achieves an exceptional feat

Norwegian star Erling Haaland underlined his immense influence at Manchester City in the Sky Blues’ resounding victory over Liverpool on Saturday evening.

City defeated Arne Slot’s side 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals, adding to Liverpool’s misery on yet another disastrous night.

City scored all four of their goals today through Haaland’s hat-trick and Antoine Semenyo.

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Opta, the football statistics network, noted that Haaland stands alone with an exceptional record among all the stars of the major leagues.

It stated: “Since making his debut for Manchester City in July 2022, Erling Haaland has scored 12 hat-tricks in all competitions.”

It added that the Norwegian star has become the top scorer of hat-tricks among players in Europe’s five major leagues.

Opta noted that Haaland today broke the tie with England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who currently has 11 hat-tricks to his name.



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