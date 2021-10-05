Omollo did not expect Odhiambo to be in final Harambee Stars squad

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo says it was a plus for defender Frank Odhiambo to get a call-up to the provisional Harambee Stars squad even if he did not make the final one.

Kenya is scheduled to play Mali on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Agadir, Morocco. The tactician insists the inclusion is a confidence booster for the young defender.

Getting a place in the final team was a tough call

"I am happy for Odhiambo, getting that call up to Harambee Stars is never easy," Omollo told Goal.

"It is a learning process, and he will learn from the experienced players. I was not expecting him to get a place in the final team because of the competition in the department and the experience of senior players; it was a tough call.

"Now it is a challenge for him to work harder and apply what he has learned. Breaking into the Harambee Stars first team is usually a process that requires hard work, consistency and patience."

Stars in Morocco

The East Africans, led by coach Firat, landed in North Africa on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Thursday assignment.

In Group E, Kenya are second with two points. They started their campaign with a stalemate with Uganda before drawing 1-1 away to Rwanda.

The Eagles defeated Amavubi by a solitary goal before being held to a goalless draw in their second match away to Cranes.

"The games we played are already in the past, at least we managed to get some points which is a good starting place," defender Johnstone Omurwa told Goal in an initial interview.

"The most important game right now is the one against Mali, and we should give our best, get maximum points and be in a better position than we are currently in, on the table.

"I feel the team is okay, the replacements are fine and the levels are the same. It is hard to realise there were changes made."

Harambee Stars team in Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Farouk Shikhalo

Article continues below

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito.