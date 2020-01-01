Omeruo targets Yobo and Enyeama's Super Eagles records

The 26-year-old is hoping to emulate the former internationals who are the most capped Super Eagles players

and centre-back Kenneth Omeruo has expressed his desire to match the records set by Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama during their time with the national team.

The former internationals hold the record of the most capped Super Eagles players with 101 appearances after featuring for the West Africans for more than a decade before their retirements.

Omeruo, who made his debut for the three-time African champions against Cape Verde in January 2013, has featured 52 times for the side.

“It’s really a great achievement for a player to make 100 appearances for Nigeria because there are great talents in Nigeria,” Omeruo told Brila FM.

“I think it’s also difficult to play that amount of games for the national team, because we have different coaches coming in, changing the team and inviting other players.

“I would have made about 80 appearances if I play all the qualifiers and also considering the games that I was on the bench, but it’s about the manager and if the player is lucky with the injury.

"It will be a great achievement for me to reach that number, but like I said it’s not in the players’ hands.”

Omeruo was part of Stephen Keshi's led Super Super Eagles team that won the 2013 in .

He was one of the standout performers for the West Africans at the 2018 World Cup in , where Nigeria were eliminated at the group stage.

The versatile player also featured prominently as Nigeria clinched their eighth bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in .

Omeruo has also been in fine form for Leganes since sealing a permanent move to the Spanish club from last summer, notwithstanding his injury problems, having featured in 19 games.

The defender will hope to help his side avoid relegation from when football activities resume in after its suspension due to the outbreak of coronavirus.