Omeruo and Kalu lead early arrivals in Nigeria camp ahead of Afcon qualifiers

The Super Eagles camp has opened in Uyo in preparation for their games against the Squirrels and the Crocodiles

defender Kenneth Omeruo and winger Samuel Kalu have arrived at the camp ahead of their qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Both players arrived on Sunday and checked into their hotel rooms, according to a statement from the team’s Twitter handle.

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu are the early birds as we regroup in Uyo, Akwa Ibom for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGABEN #TotalAFCON2021Q — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 10, 2019

Omeruo missed the Super Eagles' international friendly against last month owing to injury.

The West Africans will kick off their quest to secure a place in the 2021 biennial tournament when they host the Squirrels at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday.

The three-time African champions will then travel to Setsoto Stadium to slug it out with the Crocodiles for their second game in Group L on Sunday.

Gernot Rohr has named a strong 23-man squad for the encounters as they hope to kick off their campaign on a high.