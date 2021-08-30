Omar Marmoush: VfB Stuttgart sign Wolfsburg forward on loan

The 22-year-old Egyptian youngster will represent the Mercedes-Benz Arena giants during the 2021-22 campaign

VfB Stuttgart have confirmed the signing of Egypt youth international Omar Marmoush from Wolfsburg on loan on Monday.

He represented St Pauli in the second tier during the 2020-21 campaign. There, he scored seven times in 21 league outings.

In a bid to get regular playing time, he has been shipped again to the Mercedes-Benz Arena – where he is expected to get regular first-team action under manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

“VfB Stuttgart have been strengthened with Omar Marmoush on a one-year loan from Wolfsburg, subject to sports medical examination,” a statement from the Reds’ website read.

“Omar Marmoush began his career at Egyptian club Wadi Degla FC. In 2017, the all-rounder moved to the Bundesliga to VfL Wolfsburg and made his debut after three games for VfL's U19 in the Regionalliga Nord, in which he scored eleven goals in 36 games.

“For the first team of Wolfsburg, Marmoush played eight games in the Bundesliga, two games in the DFB Cup and was used twice in the Uefa Europa League qualification.

“Last season, the attacking player was on loan to FC St. Pauli from January 2021 and scored seven goals in 21 matches.”

Reacting to this transfer, Stuttgart’s sporting director Sven Mislintat claimed the forward is a good addition to his team while lauding the qualities that make him special.

"Omar Marmoush can be used flexibly in the offensive area and is a valuable reinforcement for our squad with his qualities and abilities,” said Mislintat.

“He has proven his qualities in the last second division season at FC St. Pauli and also in the current season in his appearances for VfL Wolfsburg.

“We were able to reach an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg quickly and in partnership on the appropriate framework conditions and warmly welcome Omar to VfB.”

With this move, Marmoush becomes the third African in the Reds’ squad after Silas Katompa Mvumpa (Congo), and Momo Cisse (Guinea).

After the international window, he is expected to join the rest of the team in the continuation of the 2021-22 season.

He could make his debut when Matarazzo's men travel to the Deutsche Bank Park on September 12 for a date with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite a strong start to the ongoing season where they hammered Greuther Furth 5-1, Stuttgart have slumped to defeats against RB Leipzig and Freiburg to occupy the 13th position on the log.