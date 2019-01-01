World Cup Qualifiers: Not all gloom and doom for winless India

Igor Stimac's team has struggled to find goals and remain winless in the qualifiers but their defensive record has been an improvement from the past..

Five matches into the joint 2022 World Cup - 2023 qualifiers and are not sitting pretty in Group E. They have already seen any remote chances of going through to Round 3 all but end after their latest result - a 0-1 reverse away to Oman on Tuesday.

have managed just three draws and suffered two defeats in five games and are currently fourth in the group that has five teams. Coach Igor Stimac is under pressure right now, given that India have managed just one win since the Croatian took over, despite a noticeable improvement in their game play.

However, it is not all gloom and doom for the Bue Tigers despite a bleak outlook. It has to be factored into the discussion that Stimac's India has invariably played stronger teams largely under his stint, with the notable exception of Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

It is India's laboured draws against these two teams that has taken away all the positivity from a highly creditable 0-0 draw against Asian champions a couple of months back. Yes, India has looked short of ideas and inspiration in attack, especially against teams that sit back against them.

But their defensive record certainly speaks for itself despite injuries Stimac's first-choice defenders have suffered recently. Gone are the days when West Asian teams mowed India down mercilessly, easily scoring three or four goals past them.

Oman, in two games, have had to grind out wins against India while could not breach the backline. On Tuesday, Oman's winner came from a move where the scorer was offside in the buildup. Only the referee's negligence allowed the home team to find a winner. They could not force another goal despite both India's central defenders being forced off due to injury.

India have conceded just five goals from five games so far in the qualifiers and this is by far their best defensive performance in this tournament in recent history. In 2018 World Cup qualifiers, India shipped 18 goals in eight matches, losing seven of them.

In 2014 qualifiers, pumped five goals past India in a two-legged playoff. In the 2010 qualifiers, Lebanon made mince meat of the Indian defence, scoring six goals in a two-legged playoff tie.

In the 2006 qualifiers, India were in a group with , Oman and Singapore in the second round and conceded 18 goals in just six matches. The last time India had a strong defensive performance was in the 2002 World Cup qualification Round 1 where India managed to conceded just five goals in six games, in a group that had Yemen, UAE and Brunei. But the Blue Tigers only managed to win 11 points, just one lesser than UAE who went through to the next stage.

To cut the long story short, the improvements are there to see. Yes, India need loads more of it, especially in attack where they have simply not shown intent and capability. But Stimac's work with the national team so far has certainly warranted more time for the Croatian.

India were never expected to coast through the World Cup qualifying group or even qualify for it. Despite the fact that India are winless, there have been uplifting performances especially in how India have not been rolled over by any team.

The real test lies when India plays the Asian Cup qualifiers next year against teams who will be ranked lower than whom they have faced in Group E. Judging by how the Blue Tigers have fared against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, there is a lot of work to be done before that. But that does not mean everything is gloomy right now.