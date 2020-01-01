Olympic Qualifiers: Zambia move camp to South Africa ahead of Cameroon clash

The Shepolopolo will continue their preparations in Pretoria where they will jet out to face the Indomitable Lionesses next month

The Zambia women's national team are scheduled to depart for on Wednesday to intensify their preparation for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against next month.

The Shepolopolo are in the final stage of the qualifying series following triumphs over Zimbabwe, Botswana and and must negotiate past Cameroon to claim their maiden Olympic ticket.

Ahead to the trip to Pretoria, head coach Bruce Mwape has dropped seven players from his provisional squad following a few weeks of training camps at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

More teams

The affected players are Red Arrows' Ochumba OsekeNkana's Tricia Mutale, Police Doves' Melody Mulosa, Zesco's Happy Pinto, Green Buffaloes' Agness Musesa and Green Eagles' Amira Njobvu.

On the travelling party, Mwape has summoned 20 players, including team's captain Misozi Zulu, tournament's joint-top scorer Grace Chanda and Shanghai striker Barbara Banda.

Article continues below

During their camp in Pretoria, the Zambians are expected to play some warm-up games before heading out for the first leg in Yaounde on March 1.

After the initial clash at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on March 5, Zambia will host Cameroon in the reverse fixture on March 10.

Winner over two duels will earn an automatic qualification ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the losing side will face in a South American/African play-off qualification spot.