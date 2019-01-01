Olympic Qualifiers: Algeria 0-2 Nigeria: Super Falcons claim first leg advantage

Thomas Dennerby's side made a winning start to their qualification campaign as they stunned the hosts in Bilda on Wednesday

The Nigerian women's team started their bid to return to the Olympic Games on a winning note, defeating 2-0 in the second round, first leg on Wednesday.

Amarachi Okoronkwo's second-half stunner along with Isma Ouadah's first-half own goal saw the Super Falcons claim the first-leg advantage at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

Thomas Dennerby's team, who drew a bye in the first round, will need to build on their first-leg lead in the reverse fixture next Tuesday to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

On the other hand, the North Africans were aiming to upset the African champions with the invitation of at least seven foreign-based players for the encounter.

The goal-hungry Dennerby ladies started brightly but could not find a breakthrough until the 15th minute when Ouadah mistakenly turned the ball into her net off a cross from Alice Ogebe.

After the restart, came close on several occasions and were rewarded with the second goal through a fine long-range effort from Okoronkwo in the 54th minute to claim the win in Bilda.

The result means the Nigerians only require, at worst a draw, in their second leg in Lagos to fancy their chances of meeting either Mali or Cote d'Ivoire in the third round of the qualifiers.