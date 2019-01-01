Olympic Qualifier: Super Falcons to play Confluence Queens in friendly

Christopher Danjuma's ladies will engage the Lokoja based women's side in a build-up for their qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire​

The senior women's team will face Confluence Queens in a tune-up friendly at the Goal Project, MKO Stadium on Wednesday, according to Tosin Ojo, the club's team manager.

The Super Falcons are bidding to return to the Women's Olympics next year in Tokyo after failing their last two attempts, for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

To achieve such a feat, they must negotiate past Cote d'Ivoire in the third round of the qualifier, with the first leg in Abidjan on October 2, while the reverse fixture will be staged at Agege four days later.

Having resumed camp since September 8, Christopher Danjuma's side had lost 2-1 to Squad One, a U20 men's team. Tessy Biahwo scored the team’s only goal in the losing cause.

A rematch between the Super Falcons and the Abuja-based men's side was inconclusive due to a heavy downpour last Saturday.

Interim coach Danjuma has invited the Nigeria Women's Premier League side, who recently qualified for the Super Four tournament for a high-profile test-match in Abuja.

"We [Confluence Queens] have been invited to play Super Falcons on Thursday in Abuja," Ojo told Goal.

"We are excited about the opportunity as it will help us get better prepared for the upcoming Super Four tournament. We also hope to give the team a good fight."

"We will be better prepared to win. I strongly believe the current players we have will surely help us win the Super Four event."

For the African champions, the warm-up encounter with a women's side will come in good time as they inch closer to wrapping up their preparations for the third round qualifying stage.

Danjuma is expected to lead his squad out of Nigeria on September 30 for the first leg encounter against the Les Femelles Elephants at Parc des sports, Abidjan.