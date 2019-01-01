Olympic Qualifier: Nnadozie, Uchendu and Okeke make Nigeria return for Cote d'Ivoire tie

Thomas Dennerby opens camp on September 15 ahead of the next Tokyo 2020 qualifier, recalling the World Cup breakout youngsters

coach Thomas Dennerby has called up 37 players for the 2020 African Women's Olympic Games qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire later this month.

The squad is dominated by players who powered the nation past in the second round earlier this month, comprising of 30 home-based players with seven foreign-based stars.

2019 Women's World Cup breakout trio of goalkeeper Chaimaka Nnadozie, Madrid defender Chidinma Okeke and Braga forward Chinaza Uchendu make a return to the team's fold.

Nasarawa Amazons' Aloko Abdulkareem, Robo Queens' Gift Monday, Confluence Queens' Titilayo Aweda are new invitees and they will be eager to impress Dennerby.

As usual, the 30 home-based players called up will hit camp at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, with the team's training activities expected to resume on Monday.

They will be joined later in camp by overseas-based stars - Osinachi Ohale, Chidinma Okeke, Ngozi Okobi, Chinaza Uchendu, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala.

Having survived an Algerian scare, the Super Falcons face Cote d'Ivoire in the third round, first leg on September 30 in Abidjan before hosting them in Lagos on October 4.

The winner over the two legs on aggregate will square up with either or DR Congo in the fourth round of the qualifying series in November.

Dennerby is aiming to lead the African champions to the Olympics for the first time since 12 years at the Tokyo 2020 Women's football tournament.

ALL INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Blessing Edoho (Ibom Angels); Tosin Dimeyin (Sunshine Queens)

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Josephine Mathias (Rivers Angels); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Regina Otu (Edo Queens); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels)

Forwards: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Aloko Abdulkareem (Nasarawa Amazons); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Lola Philips (Nasarawa Amazons); Titilayo Aweda (Confluence Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels)

OVERSEAS-BASED PROS:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Avaldsnes, Norway); Osinachi Ohale (CD Tacon, ); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna DFF, ); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai Zyhongyuan, ); Asisat Oshoala (FC , Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, ); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain)