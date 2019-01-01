Olympic Games: Nwabuoku snubbed as Dennerby invites 30 for Algeria clash

Super Falcons coach invited home-based players for screening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers, overlooking his captain

coach Thomas Dennerby has called up 30 home-based players for their 2020 African Women's Olympic Games qualifier against later this month.

The list is dominated by players that won the Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire in May and were part of the Women's World Cup squad in .

A notable omission from the list is Evelyn Nwabuoku, who captained the nation to 2019 Wafu Cup and helped the country reach the World Cup Round of 16 this summer.

Joy Jerry, Rofiat Imuran, Glory Ogbonna, Maureen Okpala and Lola Phillip made the list and will be hoping to stage a claim for a regular place.

The invited players are expected to arrive at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Thursday, while the team's training will start on Friday.

Successful players from the screening will be joined by a few foreign-based players in the coming days for the crucial ties.

Nigeria face Algeria, who knocked out Chad, in the first round of the qualifiers with the first leg billed for Algeria on August 26.

The second leg between the two teams is scheduled to take place at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on September 3.

Thomas Dennerby will be eager to ensure the Super Falcons qualify for the first time to the Olympics since 2008.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Alaba (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Regina Otu (Pelican Stars); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens)

Forward: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Lola Phillip (Nasarawa Amazons); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens)