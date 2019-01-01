Olunga's Kashiwa Reysol conquers J2 to earn J1 promotion

Although the Kenyan international was missing, his side managed to win their second last match to claim the title on Saturday

Michael Olunga's Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol have been crowned J2 League champions.

Kashiwa Reysol not only took home the second division trophy but also won promotion back to the top tier after suffering relegation last season.

With 81 points from 41 matches, Kashiwa Reysol were able to seal their place in the J1 League ahead of the second-placed Yokohama FC who have 76 points from the same amount of matches.

Olunga has scored 19 goals and is Kashiwa Reysol's top scorer but the Kenyan international was not with the team when they crushed Macheda Zelvia 3-0 on November 16 to be crowned champions.

Leonardo Nascimento Lopes of will, however, finish as the league's top scorer as his tally stands at 27 goals so far.

Olunga, a former Thika United, and forward is with the Harambee Stars taking part in Afcon 2021 qualifying and he scored a vital goal on Thursday as held to a 1-1 draw in Alexandria.

Kashiwa Reysol will finish the season with a match against Kyoto Sanga on November 24 and Olunga is expected to be part of the team by then.

Article continues below

Olunga joined Kashiwa Reysol in August 2018 from Chinese top-tier side Guizhou Zhicheng with the Japanese outfit reportedly paying Shs300 million for the services of the Kenyan forward.