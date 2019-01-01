Olunga scores brace as Kashiwa Reysol thump Avispa Fukuoka

The former Gor Mahia forward scored two goals as his side thumped their opponents to keep their place at the top of the table safe

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa Reysol defeated Avispa Fukuoka 4-0 at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Sunday.

Olunga opened his goal account in the 36th minute after Ataru Esaka had scored the opener for the home side in the 25th minute.

The former and striker got his second goal in the early moments of the second half to give Kashiwa Reysol a deserved third goal in the 49th minute.

Matheus Savio scored the last goal which now sees Olunga's club at the summit of Japanese Division two competition with 75 points after matchday 38.

The two goals are Olunga's first after the international break which saw him do duty for the Harambee Stars against Mozambique in a friendly match on October 13.

With Olunga missing, Reysol lost their next match against Mito Hollyhock on October 14 by a 3-2 margin.

He failed to find the back of the net when the team saw off Jef United on October 20 despite playing the entire 90 minutes.

Kashiwa Reysol are leading the log by eight points ahead of second-placed Yamagata, who have played the same number of matches as the leaders.

Olunga and his teammates will now prepare for the next away duty against Omira Ardija on November 2.

The last time the two rivals met was on May 26 and they drew 1-1 with Juan Manuel Delgado's 66th-minute goal cancelling out Olunga's 28th minute strike.