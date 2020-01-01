Olunga: Kashiwa Reysol striker records maiden J1 League hat-trick against Vegalta Sendai

The forward collected three goals as he helped his Japanese club pick a big home win in their seventh tie of the season

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga added three goals to his J1 League tally after a 5-1 Kashiwa Reysol win against Vegalta Sendai.

After going for three matches without a goal since the Japanese league resumed on July 4, Olunga has so far scored in the last three matches and went top of the scorers’ chart.

With eight goals now, the former Thika United and forward has a four-goal cushion against his closest challengers, Yu Kobayashi of Kawasaki Frontale, Musashi Suzuki of Consadole Sapporo, Marcos Junior of Yokohama Marinos, Leonardo Perreira of Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Kyogo Furuhashi of Vissel Kobe.

Hayato Nakama, who has been a key player for Kashiwa Reysol since the resumption alongside his Kenyan teammate, opened the scoring for the home side in the 20th minute with an assist from Ataru Esaka.

Olunga headed into the net in the 40th minute when Yusuke Segawa’s cross found him at the right place inside a sparsely crowded box.

The Kenyan international scored his seventh goal of the season in the 58th minute with an assist from Esaka to stretch Kashiwa Reysol’s lead further from Vegalta Sendai.

The former striker earned his hat-trick in the 73rd minute when he found the back of the net after he collected a neat pass from Masatoshi Mihara and made it 4-1 for the J2 League 2019 champions.

Segawa, who had provided the first assist for Olunga, scored the fifth goal for Kashiwa Reysol in the 86th minute with an assist from Sachiro Toshima.

Vegalta Sendai’s 48th-minute goal which denied Olunga’s side a home clean sheet was scored by Takuma Nishimura.

The Kenyan star would have come out of the pitch with four goals but his 61st-minute penalty was saved by goalkeeper Yuma Obata.

In the latest interview, Olunga explained how the coronavirus break affected him and revealed his hope of continuing with the current encouraging goal-scoring form.

“When we stopped playing everything went down and we came back and started but lost in the first three games. The condition was not good but then again when you lose you try and work even harder,” Olunga said during the interview.

“I have been working hard during the training sessions and during my own time. The first two goals that I scored gave me the required motivation.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming games hoping my condition gets better and better.”

Kashiwa Reysol will be up against Nagoya Grampus on August 1 for another league encounter.