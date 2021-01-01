Transfers

‘All the best ‘Engineer’- Kenyans react to Olunga in Al Duhail SC jersey

Dennis Mabuka
The former Gor Mahia striker is on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with the Qatari champions, from Kashiwa Reysol in Japan

Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome news Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of signing for Qatari champions Al Duhail SC.

On Monday, a photo of the towering striker in the Al Duhail jersey leaked across Qatar from QSL Newss and Goal now understands the player will officially be unveiled in the coming days.

According to QSL Newss, the striker could even feature against  Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12, a club managed by Barcelona legend Xavi.

    Last week it was reported in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7 million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.

    A source close to Olunga told Goal a move to Qatar could be in the offing but he refused to divulge more details.

    “What I know, Olunga’s club Reysol and Al-Duhail have been in talks for a possible move for the player but I don’t want to give out details or how far they have reached in the negotiations,” the source told Goal.

    Al-Duhail, formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

    They are also the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title in their debut season.

    They are currently second on the 12-team table with 27 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 35 points.

    Considering his age, 26-years-old, many Kenyans feel the former Gor Mahia striker has made the right decision to switch to the Gulf, and below is how Twitter reacted to the transfer news.

