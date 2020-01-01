Olowookere focused on qualifying Nigeria for 2020 U17 Women's World Cup

The Flamingos boss is determined to ensure the country competes at the finals in India later this year after missing the 2018 edition

U17 women's acting head coach Bankole Olowookere is focused on helping the country secure a ticket for the U17 Women's World Cup in later in November.

The Flamingos featured in each of the past editions since the competition's inception in 2008 but failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in .

Having been engaged to lead the team against Guinea in the qualifier next month, the Dream Stars Ladies coach has guided his side to three victories in a row in their warm-up games.

They opened their camping on a high, with a 3-2 triumph over Mees Palace U15 boys followed by a 6-1 victory over Abuja All Stars Ladies before Thursday's 5-0 whitewash of Naija Ratels in Abuja.

After the latest win, coach Olowookere lauded the performance of the team but insists there is still a lot of work to be done before their encounter with Guinea, who eliminated Guinea-Bissau.

"My team is still work in progress, I can say we are 70% ready but we hope to correct the mistakes observed in the friendlies and be fully ready for the main match against Guinea," he told the media.

"Not qualifying for the last edition of the world cup wasn't good, though I wasn't in charge then I'm challenged to do all I can to secure the ticket for Nigeria.

"I want to make this team happy, make myself happy and make all Nigerians happy, and that can be achieved if only I qualify this team to the World Cup."

The team is scheduled to face Guinea in a Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup first-round qualifier in Conakry on Sunday, March 1, with the return leg in Lagos a fortnight later.