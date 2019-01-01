Olori Babes and Pelican Stars clinch Nigeria Women's Premier League promotion

The Warri and Calabar based outfits recorded successful play-off campaigns to earn their places in Nigeria's top-flight next season

Olori Babes and Pelican Stars have gained promotion into the Women's Premier League for the 2019/2020 season.

The Warri and Calabar based second-tier outfits secured victories in their final matches in the promotion play-offs at Confluence Stadium to clinch their top-flight ticket.

Olori Babes secured two opening wins over Moje Queens and Pelican Stars before wrapping up their campaign in style with a 2-0 triumph over Police Machine on Friday.

After a goalless first half draw, Eunice Godwin and Chika Idika scored in the second half to ensure their team finished top with nine points and confirm their promotion to the elite division.

On the other hand, Pelican Stars completed their return to the Nigeria Women's Premier League after a year in exile following a 3-0 victory over Moje Queens on the same day.

The seven-time Nigeria champions had managed a win from their two opening matches and required a win to confirm their promotion, which they did in style against their Ilorin based opponents.

A first-half brace from Chiwendu Ufuomba and Joy Okoronkwo's effort eight minutes from full-time ensured a runners-up finish with six points from three games.

Police Female Machine of Uyo and Moje Queens FC will have to wait for yet another season in the second tier after they failed in their attempts to secure a promotion spot.